Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells 899 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BGNE stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average is $160.19.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 858,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

