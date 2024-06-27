Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $380.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

