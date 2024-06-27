Insider Selling: Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CFO Sells 11,679 Shares of Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $42,576,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.