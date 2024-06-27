Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells 6,925 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

