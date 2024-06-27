International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.89 and last traded at $173.30. 540,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,568,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

