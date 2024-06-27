Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 74,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $480.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

