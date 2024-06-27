iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,553 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

