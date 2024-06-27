iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IUSV stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.