iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Lowered by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

