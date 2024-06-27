iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.