iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYF stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

