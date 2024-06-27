iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 327.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,580,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,729,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $259.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

