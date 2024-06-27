Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $30,880.72 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.5 %

JACK stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $990.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.