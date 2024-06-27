Jefferies Financial Group Raises AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 150

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.
AO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AO World from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
