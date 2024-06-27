Joel Fitzgibbon Sells 500 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.20 ($18.13), for a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,066.67).

Get Brickworks alerts:

Joel Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Joel Fitzgibbon acquired 500 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$27.88 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,940.00 ($9,293.33).

Brickworks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brickworks Increases Dividend

Brickworks Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.