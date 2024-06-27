Joel Fitzgibbon Sells 500 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.20 ($18.13), for a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,066.67).
Joel Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Joel Fitzgibbon acquired 500 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$27.88 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,940.00 ($9,293.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.
