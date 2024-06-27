John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Announces Dividend of $0.74

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7415 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JHMU opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.08. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.
About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF
