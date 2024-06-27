John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7311 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

JHMD opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $695.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

