John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2381 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.