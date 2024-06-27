John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2381 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

