John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $22.61.
