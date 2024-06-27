John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

John Merfyn Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at C$89.55 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.42. The firm has a market cap of C$44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.