Kelly A. Romano Purchases 27,400 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 10.0 %

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 605,686 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

