Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

