Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,251 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $206,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

