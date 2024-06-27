Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,933.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,895.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,859.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.88.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

