Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,210,631. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

