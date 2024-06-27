Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $7,544,030. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $113.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.85. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

