Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE KD opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 70.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,990,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.