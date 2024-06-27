Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 10,000 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 26,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 20,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 126,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,348.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 9,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,468.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of LGC opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09. Lavras Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

