Ledger Susan St. Sells 3,264 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $743,893.16.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP opened at $33.49 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

