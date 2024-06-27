Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

IONS opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

