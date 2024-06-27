loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 5.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 315,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 453,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. Equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,548.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 595,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,279,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

