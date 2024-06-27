Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 82.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 271.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,528,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 295.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Citigroup cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $241.79 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.67. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

