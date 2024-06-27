MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $192.42

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.42 and last traded at $194.05, with a volume of 415219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $128,535,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after buying an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,385.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 159,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 157,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

