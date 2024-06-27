Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.