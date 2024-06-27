Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 33,008 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 3.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

