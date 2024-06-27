Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,751 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average of $146.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.