Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 19,756 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $197.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

