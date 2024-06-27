Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

