McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat yr/yr to ~$6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114 in the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

