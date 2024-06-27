Metal (MTL) Hits Market Cap of $84.38 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Metal has a total market cap of $84.38 million and $13.45 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

