Meter Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $128,309.74 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $29.20 million and approximately $128,309.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,022,455 coins and its circulating supply is 33,302,653 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,016,026 with 33,297,808 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.86459509 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $105,244.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.