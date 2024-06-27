MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $872.0 million-$912.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.3 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN
MillerKnoll Stock Up 2.0 %
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
MillerKnoll Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 77.32%.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Read More
