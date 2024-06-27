Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $594.62 million and $17.10 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,170,441,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,940,333 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,170,378,917.8400393 with 1,124,812,258.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51524836 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $16,614,413.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

