NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6233 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.61.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQI opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

