Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $677.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

