Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 14.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 771 ($9.78) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 944.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 902.68. The stock has a market cap of £770.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,554.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 542 ($6.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.35).

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

