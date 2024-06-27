Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. 52,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,703,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 294.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.