NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

