Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.91. 1,632,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,049,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million.

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,214.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,512,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $93,633,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

