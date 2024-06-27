Northeast Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.